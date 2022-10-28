With the addition of Tamaulipas, gay and lesbian couples can now marry throughout Mexico.

Lawmakers in the northeastern border state on Wednesday voted to recognize same-sex marriage, making it legal throughout Mexico, Reuters reported.

Three additional states have approved the statute in the past month.

LGBTQ activists cheered the news.

“Today is a historic day for the LGBTQ community and for Mexico,” said Enrique Torre Molina. “Today we and our families are more visible, more equal, and we are a country with more justice.”

In 2015, Mexico's Supreme Court struck down state laws that define marriage as a heterosexual union. However, states in Mexico were not bound by the high court's decision, which led to a patchwork of laws.

The nation's first same-sex marriage law was approved in 2010 by lawmakers in Mexico City.