With the addition of Tamaulipas, gay
and lesbian couples can now marry throughout Mexico.
Lawmakers in the northeastern border
state on Wednesday voted to recognize same-sex marriage, making it
legal throughout Mexico, Reuters reported.
Three additional states have approved
the statute in the past month.
LGBTQ activists cheered the news.
“Today is a historic day for the
LGBTQ community and for Mexico,” said Enrique Torre Molina. “Today
we and our families are more visible, more equal, and we are a
country with more justice.”
In 2015, Mexico's Supreme Court struck
down state laws that define marriage as a heterosexual union.
However, states in Mexico were not bound by the high court's
decision, which led to a patchwork of laws.
The nation's first same-sex marriage
law was approved in 2010 by lawmakers in Mexico City.