Rosie O'Donnell and Aimee Hauer are no longer an item.

According to PEOPLE, O'Donnell, 60, and Hauer, a 43-year-old massage therapist, went Instagram official during Prime Month in June.

During an appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show in September, O'Donnell said that she was “in love” with Hauer.

“I'm in love,” she told host Howard Stern. “She's really kind and wonderful, and I like the pace we're going at. It's not a U-Haul situation.”

O'Donnell also explained that she met Hauer on TikTok.

“I watched … her TikToks and every time I saw her, I would smile and [be] like, 'This woman is, like, perfect," she said. "Look at her, she's so happy and enthusiastic and beautiful and bright and she has a light coming from her."

"I sent her a DM," she continued. "I thought maybe we would just be friends. I said, 'You're very beautiful. I love your look,' and, like, 10 days later she wrote me back with a little video."

The couple made their first red carpet appearance in July.

O'Donnell, who came out as gay in 2002, added that she was particularly fond of her then-girlfriend's ink.

“I've never dated a tattooed woman before,” she said. “[She has] 23 tattoos, including a huge one on her neck and her thighs and she's very, very sexy to me.”

O'Donnell, who has four adult children plus a nine-year-old daughter, was previously married twice.