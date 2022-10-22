In a recent interview, actress Rebel
Wilson discussed how her recent coming out was “not ideal.”
In June, Wilson announced that she was
dating Ramona Agruma.
“I thought I was searching for a
Disney Prince,” she captioned a photo of the couple on Instagram,
“but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess
[heart and rainbow emoji] #loveislove.”
Speaking with The Australian,
Wilson, 42, said that she came out publicly after a tabloid
journalist “threatened” to out her.
“But coming out in a same-sex
relationship, there are levels to telling people. You tell your close
family and your friends and not everybody,” Wilson said.
“We were trying to be respectful to
those people and tell them in our own way. Basically, with the
situation where a journalist is threatening to out you, you’ve got
to hurry and some people we didn’t get a chance to tell before it
came out publicly. And that’s not ideal.”
Wilson described her coming out as
“forced.”
“In 2022, love is love. I didn’t
think it was that big of a deal and that we should kind of be forced
to make an announcement about it. But that happened.”
Wilson's latest film, The Almond and
the Seahorse, had its world premiere at the Zurich Film Festival
on September 26. In the film, Wilson has her first on-screen kiss
with a woman. She told the outlet that she was nervous about her
scene with Charlotte Gainsbourg.
“But Charlotte is so professional and
great to work with and it was good,” she said. “Obviously, it's
never very romantic kissing anybody on set, but it was definitely a
cool experience.”