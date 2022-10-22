In a recent interview, actress Rebel Wilson discussed how her recent coming out was “not ideal.”

In June, Wilson announced that she was dating Ramona Agruma.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince,” she captioned a photo of the couple on Instagram, “but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess [heart and rainbow emoji] #loveislove.”

Speaking with The Australian, Wilson, 42, said that she came out publicly after a tabloid journalist “threatened” to out her.

“But coming out in a same-sex relationship, there are levels to telling people. You tell your close family and your friends and not everybody,” Wilson said.

“We were trying to be respectful to those people and tell them in our own way. Basically, with the situation where a journalist is threatening to out you, you’ve got to hurry and some people we didn’t get a chance to tell before it came out publicly. And that’s not ideal.”

Wilson described her coming out as “forced.”

“In 2022, love is love. I didn’t think it was that big of a deal and that we should kind of be forced to make an announcement about it. But that happened.”

Wilson's latest film, The Almond and the Seahorse, had its world premiere at the Zurich Film Festival on September 26. In the film, Wilson has her first on-screen kiss with a woman. She told the outlet that she was nervous about her scene with Charlotte Gainsbourg.

“But Charlotte is so professional and great to work with and it was good,” she said. “Obviously, it's never very romantic kissing anybody on set, but it was definitely a cool experience.”