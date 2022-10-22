Out British singer-songwriter Sam Smith has announced that their fourth studio album will arrive in late January.

Smith, who identifies as non-binary, said in an Instagram post that Gloria would be released on January 27.

(Related: Sam Smith: I've always felt queer.)

“Dearest sailors,” Smith wrote, “I am overjoyed to announce that my fourth album is called 'GLORIA'. It will be yours on the 27th January 2023, and you can pre-order now.”

“I'm feeling overwhelmed and emotional as I start to let go of Gloria and hand this work over to you. It has been magical in every way to make this piece of music and by giving this record to you I am giving you part of my heart and soul.”

“Gloria got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life. I hope it can be that for you. Thank you for waiting so long. Only a few months now. Sam x.”

Smith also announced a tour to promote Gloria starting in April, with stops in Sheffield, London, Glasgow, Birmingham, and Manchester.

Smith's latest single with Kim Petras, “Unholly,” launched at number 1 on the Billboard Global charts.