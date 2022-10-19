Rian Johnson, who wrote, directed, and
produced both Knives Out films, recently said that the
franchise's lead character played by Daniel Craig is “obviously”
queer.
Johnson was asked about detective
Benoit Blanc's sexuality during a press conference at the London Film
Festival for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
When asked if a scene in which it
appears that Blanc is living with a man means that he is queer,
Johnson replied, “Yes, he obviously is.”
As for the actor who plays Blanc's
lover, Johnson said: “There's nobody in the world I can imagine in
bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with.”
Daniel Craig added: “No spoilers
[but] who wouldn't want to live with that person?”
Also appearing in the film are Natasha
Lyonne, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson,
Lesie Odom, Jr., Dave Bautista, and Ethan Hawke. Credited as playing
themselves are Hugh Grant, Yo-Yo Ma, and the late Angela Lansbury and
Stephen Sondheim.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
arrives in theaters on November 23 before streaming on Netflix on
December 23.