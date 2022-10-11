NBC News correspondent Steven Romo and Fox Weather meteorologist Stephen Morgan tied the knot on Saturday in Texas.

According to PEOPLE, the couple married in an intimate ceremony at The Filter Building on White Rock Lake in Dallas attended by 125 guests.

“Standing up there in front of people I love most in the world, it was so important for me to capture what it's meant for me to find Stephen,” said Romo. “It is something I truly never thought was possible.”

“He doesn't want to live without me,” said Morgan. “And I can't imagine living without him.”

The men announced they were engaged in 2021. The announcement also served as a public coming out for both men.

The grooms said that they are planning to honeymoon “somewhere warm” during the winter.

Romo added that he was “looking forward to building my life with Stephen. I thought I had life pretty well figured out and that there were no surprises in store [before I met him], but I'm so glad I was wrong!”