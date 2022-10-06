Oklahoma's Republican governor on Tuesday signed a bill into law that withholds funds, including COVID relief funds, from hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to minors.

The law applies to healthcare facilities owned by the University Hospitals Authority (UHA) or University Hospitals Trust, including The Children's Hospital at OU Medicine, Oklahoma's only full-service pediatric medical care facility.

“It is wildly inappropriate for taxpayer dollars to be used for performing these types of controversial procedures,” Governor Kevin Stitt said.

The law defines “gender reassignment medical treatment” to include “interventions to suppress the development of endogenous secondary sex characteristics,” “interventions to align the patient's appearance or physical body with the patient's gender identity,” and “medical therapies and medical intervention used to treat gender dysphoria.”

Stitt, who earlier this year signed the strictest abortion ban in the United States, said that he would call on lawmakers to ban “all irreversible gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors.”

“By signing this bill today we are taking the first step to protect children from permanent gender transition surgeries and therapies,” Stitt said in a statement. “It is wildly inappropriate for taxpayer dollars to be used for condoning, promoting, or performing these types of controversial procedures on healthy children.”

“I am calling for the Legislature to ban all irreversible gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors when they convene next session in February 2023. We cannot turn a blind eye to what’s happening all across our nation, and as governor I will not allow life-altering transition surgeries on minor children in the state of Oklahoma,” he said.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra called the law a “disturbing attack” on “some of our country's most vulnerable children.”

Bacerra said that the services reduce the risk of suicide.