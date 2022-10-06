Billy Eichner's gay romantic-comedy Bros had a disappointing opening weekend at the box office.

The film, credited for being the first gay romantic comedy produced by a major Hollywood studio, brought in just $4.8 million, about half of what the movie was expected to capture.

The film has been widely praised by critics and audiences, leaving Eichner to blame straight people for the low numbers.

“Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore, etc., straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn't show up for Bros,” Eichner tweeted. “And that's disappointing but it is what it is.”

The film stars Eichner (Billy on the Street) and Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters) as two gay men with commitment issues who try to navigate a possible relationship.

Bros breaks ground on several major fronts. It is the first gay male rom-com from a major studio and the first studio film to feature an entirely LGBTQ principal cast. Eichner is also the first out gay man to write, produce, and star in a major Hollywood movie.

In a story published Monday, Variety blamed lack of star power and flat marketing for the film's shaky opening.

“Bros marketing worked overtime to sell its importance as the first major LGBTQ studio comedy, but aggressively marketing a movie as a glass-ceiling breaker can make it feel like homework for viewers,” the outlet opined.

Speaking with LGBTQ glossy The Advocate, Stephen R. Greenwald, a film industry executive and former CEO of DeLaurentis Entertainment, suggested that audiences were not as eager to watch romantic comedies in theaters as they were to watch action films.

“The economics of the business are changing, and at the end of the day it’s all about the money,” Greenwald said. “As I wrote about in the next issue of my book (This Business of Film), what you’re going to see eventually happening is that some non-action films go straight to streaming, while others might get simultaneous streaming and limited theatrical runs, for a week or two, to create some buzz for it on streaming.”

“In the case of Bros, what might have been a better strategy, would be to briefly release it in the markets it did well in, like New York, L.A., and Chicago, while at the same time making it available on Netflix. But sooner or later, Bros will go the streaming route, and my hunch is that it will do quite well there because the audience is already there and presumably waiting for it to drop there,” he said.