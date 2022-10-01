According to a recent poll, a large majority of Utahns support same-sex marriage.

The Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics survey released Thursday found that 72 percent of respondents back such unions, while 23 percent remain opposed.

Utah voters in 2004 approved a constitutional amendment that prohibits any same-sex “domestic union” that includes “the same or substantially equivalent legal effect” as marriage. The measure, which went into effect on January 1, 2005, was approved with 65.8 percent of the vote.

Same-sex marriage has been legal in Utah since October 6, 2014, after a federal district court found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry. The following year, the U.S. Supreme Court in Obergerfell struck down state laws and constitutional amendments that define marriage as a heterosexual union.

Jason Perry, director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah, called the shift in opinion in Utah “seismic.”

“For a state that less than 20 years ago passed laws and a constitutional amendment prohibiting same-sex marriage, there has been a seismic shift in opinion,” Perry said.

Pollsters asked 815 registered Utah voters: “Do you agree or disagree that marriages between same-sex couple should be recognized by the law as valid, with the same rights as traditional marriages?”

Only 14 percent of respondents said that they “strongly disagree,” while 9 percent “somewhat disagree.” Five percent answered “don't know.”

In 2014, when such unions became legal in the state, 57 percent of Utahns were opposed.

“Now, it has majority support from nearly every group across the political, demographic and religious spectrum,” Perry said.

The survey also found majority support for same-sex marriage among members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which remains opposed to such unions. The church actively backed state amendments that prohibit same-sex marriage and encouraged its members to vote for them.

The U.S. House in July approved The Respect for Marriage Act with the support of 47 Republicans. Congress took up the issue after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, threatening other rulings based on the right to privacy, such as its landmark 2015 decision in Obergefell that legalized nationwide same-sex marriage. The legislation would require states and the federal government to recognize the marriages of gay couples.

The bill has languished in the Senate as backers round up the necessary GOP votes to clear the chamber. Utah Senator Mitt Romney has said that he remains undecided.

A vote on the bill is not expected until after the midterm elections in November.