Amy Schneider, the most successful
woman to compete on Jeopardy!, and Genevieve Davis are
married.
Schneider announced in February that
she and Davis were engaged after roughly a year together.
On Tuesday, the couple said on social
media that they married in a “small private ceremony” in May.
“Genevieve Davis and Amy Schneider
are delighted to announce that on Monday, May 9, we were married in a
small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder,” they said
on Facebook. “We will be having a traditional wedding next summer,
but our lives have been much too busy this year to get very far in
planning it, and we couldn’t wait that long to proclaim our love
and commitment to each other.”
Schneider also shared photos from the
ceremony on Twitter.
“A year ago today, I was in LA,
waiting to fulfill a dream,” she captioned the photos. “The year
since has been full of good days, but by far the best one was May
9th, when Genevieve and I got married. Without her, none
of the other good days would have happened. I'm so lucky to share my
life with her! [bride heart bride emoji]”
Schneider won 40 consecutive games on
Jeopardy! from November 2021 to January 2022, taking home $1.3
million in winnings. Her winning streak comes in second after Ken
Jennings, who won 74 consecutive games in 2004 and hosted the quiz
show as Schneider competed.
Schneider is the first transgender
contestant to qualify for Jeopardy!'s annual Tournament of
Champions, which kicks off this year on October 31.
Speaking earlier this year with LGBTQ
glossy The
Advocate, Schneider said that the most rewarding part of
being on Jeopardy! was the opportunity to positively represent
the transgender community.