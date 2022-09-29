Amy Schneider, the most successful woman to compete on Jeopardy!, and Genevieve Davis are married.

Schneider announced in February that she and Davis were engaged after roughly a year together.

On Tuesday, the couple said on social media that they married in a “small private ceremony” in May.

“Genevieve Davis and Amy Schneider are delighted to announce that on Monday, May 9, we were married in a small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder,” they said on Facebook. “We will be having a traditional wedding next summer, but our lives have been much too busy this year to get very far in planning it, and we couldn’t wait that long to proclaim our love and commitment to each other.”

Schneider also shared photos from the ceremony on Twitter.

“A year ago today, I was in LA, waiting to fulfill a dream,” she captioned the photos. “The year since has been full of good days, but by far the best one was May 9th, when Genevieve and I got married. Without her, none of the other good days would have happened. I'm so lucky to share my life with her! [bride heart bride emoji]”

Schneider won 40 consecutive games on Jeopardy! from November 2021 to January 2022, taking home $1.3 million in winnings. Her winning streak comes in second after Ken Jennings, who won 74 consecutive games in 2004 and hosted the quiz show as Schneider competed.

Schneider is the first transgender contestant to qualify for Jeopardy!'s annual Tournament of Champions, which kicks off this year on October 31.

Speaking earlier this year with LGBTQ glossy The Advocate, Schneider said that the most rewarding part of being on Jeopardy! was the opportunity to positively represent the transgender community.