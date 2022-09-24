President Joe Biden on Friday presented out British singer Sir Elton John with the National Humanities Medal.

Biden surprised John with the honor after he performed on the South Law of the White House.

Through his Elton John AIDS Foundation, John has raised more than $600 million to support HIV-related programs in numerous countries. The nonprofit is chaired by John's husband, David Furnish.

In presenting the medal, the White House said that it was to honor John for “moving our souls with his powerful voice and one of the defining song books of all time. An enduring icon and advocate with absolute courage, who found purpose to challenge convention, shatter stigma and advance the simple truth that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.”

An emotional John thanked the president, saying that he was “flabbergasted” and will “treasure” the honor.

“I think we surprised him,” Biden told the crowd.

In an Instagram post, John captioned a photo of himself and Furnish with the Bidens at the White House: “I'm so honored and thankful to receive the National Humanities from President @JoeBiden @whitehouse tonight, in recognition of my contribution to music and work to end AIDS through @ejaf. Over the past 30 years we've reached over 100 million people with testing and treatment for HIV and AIDS. There is so much more to be done to reach the most vulnerable communities – thank you to everyone who has joined and supported us so far on our mission to make sure no one is left behind.”

According to CNN, roughly 2,000 people attended the concert, titled “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme.”