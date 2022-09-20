Dozens of faith organizations have
added their support to a bill that seeks to protect same-sex
marriage.
The Respect for Marriage Act cleared
the House in July with the support of 47 Republicans. It would codify
the Supreme Court's 2015 ruling in Obergefell that struck down
laws and constitutional amendments that defined marriage as a
heterosexual union, ushering in nationwide marriage equality.
Democrats argue that the bill is
necessary to protect marriage equality after the Supreme Court
overturned Roe v. Wade in June, reversing federal abortion
protections.
In a letter to Congress, 40 prominent
faith-based organizations backed passage of the bill.
“Across religious traditions, we
honor the common tenet that every person has inherent dignity and
worth,” the
letter states. “And wherever we call home, we share the desire
to care for our families with love and commitment.”
“Within our communities, we approach
matters of marriage, family, and identity differently. This bill
recognizes this diversity of belief while ensuring that same-sex and
interracial couples are treated with equal respect within the public
sphere.” the groups said.
A vote in the Senate – where 10 GOP
votes are needed – has been delayed until after the midterms, a
move widely believed taken by the bill's sponsors to shore up support
among Republicans.
Groups such as the Interfaith Alliance
and Catholics for Choice signed the letter and called on Senators to
approve the legislation.
Same-sex marriage is widely supported
by most major religious groups, including 83 percent of Jewish
Americans, more than 70 percent of Catholics and Protestants, and
more than half of Muslims, according to a Public
Religion Research Institute (PRRI) poll released in March.