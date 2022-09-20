Scottish soccer player Zander Murray said in a recent interview that he was “blown away” by the support he's received since coming out as gay.

Murray, who plays for the Gala Fairydean Rovers, came out last week on his club's website, making him the first Scottish senior player to do so.

Murray, 30, told the club that he decided to come out publicly after he attended a Pride event while on vacation.

“I have always been that closeted never to go to these things, but I loved it,” he said. “The vibe was brilliant and everyone was just being free and happy and it was great to just be me.”

“I also want to help other players who are struggling with [their sexuality] as it isn't easy for men, especially footballers to deals with,” he said.

Speaking with the BBC, Murray said that he was overwhelmed by the support he's received.

“It's been crazy, I'll be honest,” he said. “I didn't anticipate the reach and how many people it's inspired and motivated and the lovely messages.”

"The private messages of people and fans alike, people from other communities, from other sports, football players in the leagues messaging me support, asking for guidance and help.”

"It fills my heart with so much joy, and to be sitting here I'm so humbled. It's amazing,” he added.

Ryan Cass of Gala Fairydean Rovers said: “Everyone at the club is fully supportive of Zander and we are delighted for him that he feels comfortable to come out.”

“Zander has shown great bravery and he has the club's full support and I am certain that he will get the support he deserves from all across the football family in Scotland,” he added.