Scottish soccer player Zander Murray
said in a recent interview that he was “blown away” by the
support he's received since coming out as gay.
Murray, who plays for the Gala
Fairydean Rovers, came out last week on his club's website, making
him the first Scottish senior player to do so.
Murray, 30, told the club that he
decided to come out publicly after he attended a Pride event while on
vacation.
“I have always been that closeted
never to go to these things, but I loved it,” he
said. “The vibe was brilliant and everyone was just being free
and happy and it was great to just be me.”
“I also want to help other players
who are struggling with [their sexuality] as it isn't easy for men,
especially footballers to deals with,” he said.
Speaking with the BBC, Murray said that
he was overwhelmed by the support he's received.
“It's been crazy, I'll be honest,”
he
said. “I didn't anticipate the reach and how many people it's
inspired and motivated and the lovely messages.”
"The private messages of people
and fans alike, people from other communities, from other sports,
football players in the leagues messaging me support, asking for
guidance and help.”
"It fills my heart with so much
joy, and to be sitting here I'm so humbled. It's amazing,” he
added.
Ryan Cass of Gala Fairydean Rovers
said: “Everyone at the club is fully supportive of Zander and we
are delighted for him that he feels comfortable to come out.”
“Zander has shown great bravery and
he has the club's full support and I am certain that he will get the
support he deserves from all across the football family in Scotland,”
he added.