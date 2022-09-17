A bill that seeks to protect same-sex marriage will not be voted on in the Senate until after the midterm elections.

Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, the bill's chief sponsor, told POLITICO that a vote in the Senate would be delayed.

“I'm still very confident that the bill will pass but we will be taking the bill up later, after the election,” she said.

The news comes less than a week after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, signaled a vote on the bill in the Senate would happen before the midterm elections.

The Respect for Marriage Act cleared the House in July with the support of 47 Republicans. It would codify the Supreme Court's 2015 ruling in Obergefell that struck down laws and constitutional amendments that defined marriage as a heterosexual union, ushering in nationwide marriage equality.

Schumer said that the legislation was “necessary” to protect marriage equality after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Both cases were based on the right to privacy.

A vote on the proposed legislation was expected to take place as soon as Monday.

Republicans said this week that delaying the vote until after the election would improve the bill's chances of passing in the Senate, where it needs the support of 10 Republicans to clear the chamber.

“We should have a vote when you've got the votes,” retiring Senator Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri, told POLITICO. “They'll get more votes [in] November and December than they get on Monday. If I wanted [it] to pass … I'd wait until after the election.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, called the delay “extremely disappointing.”

“The Respect for Marriage Act is an incredibly necessary, popular and bipartisan bill – and the lack of 10 Republican 'yes' votes right now is extremely disappointing,” said Joni Madison, interim president of HRC.