A New York university has paused all undergraduate club activities for students after the Supreme Court refused to block a lower court ruling ordering the university to recognize an LGBTQ club.

Yeshiva University, an orthodox Jewish university, has refused to recognize YU Pride Alliance, saying in court filings that to do so “would violate its sincere religious beliefs about how to form its undergraduate students in Torah values.”

According to The Commentator, the university's student publication, administrators are considering dissolving all clubs and student organizations. Court records show that Yeshiva recognizes 87 student groups.

“Considering the upcoming Chagim, the university will hold off on all undergraduate club activities while it immediately takes steps to follow the roadmap provided by the US Supreme Court to protect YU's religious freedom,” the outlet quotes a university email.

Yeshiva officials turned to the Supreme Court last week after a lower court in June ruled that the university was bound by New York City Human Rights Law, which prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation, and must recognize the YU Pride Alliance as an official club.

While the Supreme Court in its 5-4 vote declined the university's request to block the lower court's order, it did so only on technical grounds.

“The application is denied because it appears that applicants have at least two further avenues for expedited or interim state court relief,” the court said.

In its order, the Supreme Court also encouraged Yeshiva to “return to this Court” if it does not receive “neither expedited review nor interim relief from the New York courts,” suggesting it will side with the university after it has exhausted all its options.