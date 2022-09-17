A New York university has paused all
undergraduate club activities for students after the Supreme Court
refused to block a lower court ruling ordering the university to
recognize an LGBTQ club.
Yeshiva University, an orthodox Jewish
university, has refused to recognize YU Pride Alliance, saying in
court filings that to do so “would violate its sincere religious
beliefs about how to form its undergraduate students in Torah
values.”
According to The
Commentator, the university's student publication,
administrators are considering dissolving all clubs and student
organizations. Court records show that Yeshiva recognizes 87 student
groups.
“Considering the upcoming Chagim, the
university will hold off on all undergraduate club activities while
it immediately takes steps to follow the roadmap provided by the US
Supreme Court to protect YU's religious freedom,” the outlet quotes
a university email.
Yeshiva officials turned to the Supreme
Court last week after a lower court in June ruled that the university
was bound by New York City Human Rights Law, which prohibits
discrimination based on sexual orientation, and must recognize the YU
Pride Alliance as an official club.
While the Supreme Court in its 5-4 vote
declined the university's request to block the lower court's order,
it did so only on technical grounds.
“The application is denied because it
appears that applicants have at least two further avenues for
expedited or interim state court relief,” the court said.
In its order, the Supreme Court also
encouraged Yeshiva to “return to this Court” if it does not
receive “neither expedited review nor interim relief from the New
York courts,” suggesting it will side with the university after it
has exhausted all its options.