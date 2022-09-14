A new administrative rule adopted by Montana's public health department effectively prohibits transgender people from changing the sex on their birth certificate with few exceptions.

The new policy only allows changes to a person's listed sex on their birth certificate if it was the “result of a scrivener's error or a data entry error” or if it was proven to be incorrect by “chromosomal, molecular, karyotypic, DNA, or genetic testing.”

The rule makes Montana one of the most restrictive states in the nation for transgender people who wish to change their gender on their birth certificate.

Similar laws have been enacted in Tennessee, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.

In May, Republican Governor Greg Gianforte's administration introduced a similar rule on an emergency basis. The ALCU of Montana challenged the rule in court. Judge Michael Moses will this week hear arguments in the case.

Judge Moses in April temporarily blocked a Montana law that only allowed transgender people to change the sex on their birth certificate if they have had a “surgical procedure.”

Democrats called the administration's decision to adopt the rule despite Moses' order a “blatant abuse of power.”