Out actor Murray Bartlett on Monday won
his first acting Emmy for his portrayal of Armond in HBO's The
White Lotus.
In accepting his Emmy for outstanding
supporting actor in a limited series, Bartlett thanked his partner
Matt.
(Related: Murray
Bartlett “surprised” by fame at 50.)
Bartlett thanked Matt for being his
“sanctuary.”
The 51-year-old Bartlett is best known
for playing Dominic “Dom” Basaluzzo in the HBO gay drama Looking
and Michael “Mouse” Tolliver in the Netflix revival of Armistead
Maupin's Tales of the City.
In his acceptance speech, Bartlett also
thanked Mike White, the creator, writer, and director of The White
Lotus.
“Truly, I adore you and I admire
you,” he said.
Bartlett, who was born in Sydney,
Australia and resides in Provincetown, Massachusetts, also gave a
shout out to his “P-Town family,” saying he loves them.
“And finally, I want to thank my mom
all the way home in Australia for giving me the most wonderful
foundation of unconditional love and inspiring me to believe that we
can all do that for each other,” Bartlett said in concluding his
speech. “So, thank you mum, and thank you for this.”