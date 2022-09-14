Out actor Murray Bartlett on Monday won his first acting Emmy for his portrayal of Armond in HBO's The White Lotus.

In accepting his Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series, Bartlett thanked his partner Matt.

(Related: Murray Bartlett “surprised” by fame at 50.)

Bartlett thanked Matt for being his “sanctuary.”

The 51-year-old Bartlett is best known for playing Dominic “Dom” Basaluzzo in the HBO gay drama Looking and Michael “Mouse” Tolliver in the Netflix revival of Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City.

In his acceptance speech, Bartlett also thanked Mike White, the creator, writer, and director of The White Lotus.

“Truly, I adore you and I admire you,” he said.

Bartlett, who was born in Sydney, Australia and resides in Provincetown, Massachusetts, also gave a shout out to his “P-Town family,” saying he loves them.

“And finally, I want to thank my mom all the way home in Australia for giving me the most wonderful foundation of unconditional love and inspiring me to believe that we can all do that for each other,” Bartlett said in concluding his speech. “So, thank you mum, and thank you for this.”