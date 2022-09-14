Former rugby player Gareth Thomas has
said that he was “told to die” after allegations surfaced that he
transmitted HIV to his ex-partner.
Thomas' former partner, Ian Baum, 59,
has filed a lawsuit claiming that Thomas “deceptively”
transmitted HIV to him during their relationship, which began in
2013. Baum's lawsuit calls for £150,000
($175,380) in damages. Thomas has denied the allegations.
In
a statement given to UK glossy Attitude,
Thomas, one of the first professional athletes in the UK to publicly
come out as gay, said that he has endured a “torrent of abuse”
since the allegations surfaced in August.
“Since
the meritless allegations surfaced, I have endured a challenging
torrent of abuse both online and in person,” he said. “I've been
spat at in the street, called a f*king AIDS spreader, told I should
be locked up, that I should die, and much worse.”
Thomas
also called the “wave of support” he's received “empowering.”
"I
am proud of who I am. I am far from perfect, but I am also far from
the person I’m accused of being,” he
said.
"I
am comfortable in my position and my defense speaks for itself. I
will continue to fight these allegations and proudly continue my
advocacy work undeterred with the same passion as always," he
added.
Thomas,
who came out publicly as gay in 2009 and retired from the sport in
2011, revealed he's HIV-positive in 2019, saying that he came forward
after being put “through hell” by blackmailers who threatened to
expose his HIV status. Since then, the 48-year-old has spoken out
against HIV stigma.
In
filings before the court, Thomas
admitted that he did not tell Baum his HIV status, but added that
he was never asked.