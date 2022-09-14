Out actor Luke Evans doesn't think
audiences would care if James Bond were gay.
Daniel Craig portrayed Bond for his
fifth and final time in the 2021 film No Time to Die.
As speculation builds about who will
replace Craig as 007, two out actors – Evans and Jonathan Bailey
(Bridgerton) – are often mentioned for the role.
Speaking with Bustle, Evans was
asked whether audiences are ready for a gay James Bond.
“I don't know what the current
temperature is with audiences, whether they care enough to worry
about what James Bond does in the bedroom,” the 43-year-old Welsh
actor said.
“I don't think it really matters at
all to the character, if I'm really honest,” he added.
Evans, who plays a war veteran on a
rescue mission in Apple TV+'s upcoming drama Echo 3, indicated
that he's ready for the role. “I was playing that special services
kind of character who you put into any environment and [he]
survives,” he
said.
Evans has been cast opposite Billy
Porter in the upcoming gay drama Our Son about spouses going
through a divorce and fighting over custody of their young son.