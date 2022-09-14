Out actor Luke Evans doesn't think audiences would care if James Bond were gay.

Daniel Craig portrayed Bond for his fifth and final time in the 2021 film No Time to Die.

As speculation builds about who will replace Craig as 007, two out actors – Evans and Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) – are often mentioned for the role.

Speaking with Bustle, Evans was asked whether audiences are ready for a gay James Bond.

“I don't know what the current temperature is with audiences, whether they care enough to worry about what James Bond does in the bedroom,” the 43-year-old Welsh actor said.

“I don't think it really matters at all to the character, if I'm really honest,” he added.

Evans, who plays a war veteran on a rescue mission in Apple TV+'s upcoming drama Echo 3, indicated that he's ready for the role. “I was playing that special services kind of character who you put into any environment and [he] survives,” he said.

Evans has been cast opposite Billy Porter in the upcoming gay drama Our Son about spouses going through a divorce and fighting over custody of their young son.