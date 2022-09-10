Amazon's ad-supported streaming network
Freevee has picked up to series Clean Slate, a comedy starring
Laverne Cox and George Wallace.
The series is produced by Norman Lear's
Act III Productions and Sony Pictures Television.
According to Deadline, the
formal order for the half-hour comedy was “unofficially made around
Lear's 100th birthday on July 27.”
“Clean Slate follows Henry
(played by Wallace), an old-school and outspoken car wash owner, who
is thrilled his estranged child is finally returning home to Alabama
after 17 years,” Deadline
reported. “However, Henry has a lot of soul searching to do
when the child he thought was a son returns as the determined, proud,
trans woman, Desiree (Cox).”
The project has been in development
since 2020.
Cox wrote the story with Wallace and
Dan Ewen (Playing with Fire). Cox shares executive producing
credits with Act III's Lear and Brent Miller.
Lear is best known for such comedies as
All in the Family, Maude, Sanford and Son, One
Day at a Time, and The Jeffersons.