Amazon's ad-supported streaming network Freevee has picked up to series Clean Slate, a comedy starring Laverne Cox and George Wallace.

The series is produced by Norman Lear's Act III Productions and Sony Pictures Television.

According to Deadline, the formal order for the half-hour comedy was “unofficially made around Lear's 100th birthday on July 27.”

“Clean Slate follows Henry (played by Wallace), an old-school and outspoken car wash owner, who is thrilled his estranged child is finally returning home to Alabama after 17 years,” Deadline reported. “However, Henry has a lot of soul searching to do when the child he thought was a son returns as the determined, proud, trans woman, Desiree (Cox).”

The project has been in development since 2020.

Cox wrote the story with Wallace and Dan Ewen (Playing with Fire). Cox shares executive producing credits with Act III's Lear and Brent Miller.

Lear is best known for such comedies as All in the Family, Maude, Sanford and Son, One Day at a Time, and The Jeffersons.