Harry Styles plays a closeted gay cop in My Policeman.

Amazon Studios this week dropped the first full trailer for the upcoming movie.

Directed by Michael Grandage, My Policeman stars Styles as Tom Burgess opposite David Dawson, his love interest and a museum curator, and Emma Corrin (The Crown) as Burgess' wife. Out actor Rupert Everett also appears in the film.

The film, set in 1950s Britain, is based on the novel by Bethan Roberts. My Policeman, the novel, is described as inspired by the life of British novelist E.M. Forster (A Room with a View), who had a long-term relationship with a married policeman.

My Policeman will have its world premiere on Sunday, September 11 at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). It will be released in theaters nationwide on October 21 and begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 4.