A Senate bill that seeks to protect same-sex marriage might be added to a must-pass budget bill.

Senate Democrats are considering the move as they return to work from August recess.

The Respect for Marriage Act cleared the House in July with the support of 47 Republicans. It would codify the Supreme Court's 2015 ruling in Obergefell that struck down laws and constitutional amendments that defined marriage as a heterosexual union and ushered in nationwide marriage equality.

Senior Senate Democrats are considering adding the marriage bill to a continuing resolution to fund the government, CBS News reported.

As the year winds down, the move, which still requires 10 Republican votes, would quicken the pace of passage. Supporters would like to see passage of the marriage bill before the November general election.

Four Senate Republicans have signaled their support for the bill, including Susan Collins of Maine; Rob Portman of Ohio; Thom Tillis of North Carolina; and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. Johnson's support, however, has been weak, with the senator recently calling for an amendment for religious accommodations.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in August that “we will have a vote on it. Not giving you a timetable.”

A Senate Democratic aide characterized the idea of linking the two measures as a route of “last resort.”

“[A]s of now, the coalition that is supporting the bill [is] still working with colleagues to find the 10 Republican votes, and we're confident we'll be able to,” the aide told the Washington Blade.