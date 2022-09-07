RuPaul's Drag Race and its host,
RuPaul, continued their Emmy winning streak over the weekend.
RuPaul won his seventh Emmy as the host
of RuPaul's Drag Race at the Creative Arts Emmys. The reality
series won an Emmy for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety,
Reality or Competition Series, pushing the show's tally of Emmy wins
to 12.
Out actors who won an Emmy include
Colman Domingo for his guest starring role on HBO's Euphoria;
Nathan Lane for his guest starring role on Hulu's Only Murders in
the Building; and Laurie Metcalf for her role on HBO Max's Hacks.
Netflix's
Queer Eye
won its fifth Emmy in the Structured Reality Program category.
NBC
will broadcast the 74th
Prime Time Emmys with host Kenan Thompson on Monday, September 12.