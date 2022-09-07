RuPaul's Drag Race and its host, RuPaul, continued their Emmy winning streak over the weekend.

RuPaul won his seventh Emmy as the host of RuPaul's Drag Race at the Creative Arts Emmys. The reality series won an Emmy for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series, pushing the show's tally of Emmy wins to 12.

Out actors who won an Emmy include Colman Domingo for his guest starring role on HBO's Euphoria; Nathan Lane for his guest starring role on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building; and Laurie Metcalf for her role on HBO Max's Hacks.

Netflix's Queer Eye won its fifth Emmy in the Structured Reality Program category.

NBC will broadcast the 74th Prime Time Emmys with host Kenan Thompson on Monday, September 12.