Russian lawmakers have proposed
doubling fines for exposing youth to so-called “LGBTQ propaganda.”
According to Reuters, proposed new
legislation unveiled publicly this week would also make any pro-LGBTQ
event or act an “administrative offense.”
In 2013, the Russian government
approved a law that bans the “promotion of non-traditional sexual
relations” to minors. The “gay propaganda” law was widely seen
as an attempt to crack down on LGBTQ rights activists. Under the law,
the activists are unable to legally protest in a public space where
minors might be present.
Under the proposed legislation, fines
for entities would increase to 2 million rubles – 5 million rubles
if the offense took place online or in the media – and to 400,000
rubles for individuals. Foreigners who violate the law would face
deportation from Russia.
Alexander Khinshtein, who heads the
Russian State Duma's committee on information policy, told Reuters
that lawmakers are also considering extending the law to include “any
propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations, regardless of age.”
That is, Russia is considering banning all positive public
discussions involving sexual orientation and gender identity.
Russia ranks third from last on
ILGA-Europe's “Rainbow Europe” index of Europe's most
LGBTQ-friendly nations.