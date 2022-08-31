Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Saturday announced that Serbia will not host EuroPride 2022 as scheduled.

EuroPride, one of the world's largest LGBTQ Pride events, is hosted each year by a different European city.

Vucic's announcement comes weeks after thousands of protesters called for the event's cancellation.

Vucic told reporters that his government was under intense pressure to cancel the event, the BBC reported. He said that the Serbian Orthodox Church and far right-wing groups were opposed to EuroPride taking place in the Serbian capital city of Belgrade from September 12th to the 18th.

Vucic said that this year's event would be “postponed or canceled.”

European Pride Organisers Association, the group that licenses EuroPride, insisted that the event would take place in Belgrade as planned.

“President Vucic cannot cancel someone else's event,” said Kristine Garina, the group's president. “EuroPride is not canceled, and will not be canceled.”

Garina said that Prime Minister Anna Brnabic – Serbia's first openly gay prime minister – promised her government's full support. “[W]e expect that promise to be honored,” she said.

Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric remains high in Serbia and violence has broken out at previous Pride events, most notably in 2010 when nearly 100 people – mostly police – were injured in the fighting.