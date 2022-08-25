Jonathan Knight and long-time boyfriend Harley Rodriguez are married.

Knight, a member of the New England-based boy band New Kids on the Block, revealed the news in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

After Knight called Rodriguez his husband, ET host Lauren Zima asked whether the couple had married.

“We may have, we may not have,” Knight coyly answered with a smile.

After Zima pointed out that he was wearing a wedding ring, Knight admitted that they had wed.

The men got engaged in 2016 and said publicly that they planned to marry in 2018 to celebrate their 10th anniversary together.

During a 2017 appearance on Sirius XM's Inner Circle, Knight described how he proposed while on a raft on the Zambezi river, the fourth-longest in Africa.

“There were hippopotamus in the background and we saw crocodiles swimming by and everything,” he said. “Oh, and it was a super moon on top of that. So, it was absolutely beautiful and romantic.”

The couple competed together on the 26th season of the reality competition series The Amazing Race. Knight is the host of the HGTV television show Farmhouse Fixer.