Jeremy Pope will play a closeted marine
in A24's upcoming film The Inspection.
Pope is best known for playing
Christopher in FX's Pose and Archie Coleman in Netflix's
Hollywood. On the stage, he played a young gay man in Tarell
Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy.
The Inspection is based on
Elegance Bratton's own story of a young gay man rejected by his
mother who decides to join the Marines. Bratton spent 10 years on the
streets before joining the Marines.
“In Elegance Bratton’s deeply
moving film inspired by his own story, a young, gay Black man,
rejected by his mother and with few options for his future, decides
to join the Marines, doing whatever it takes to succeed in a system
that would cast him aside,” the film's synopsis reads. “But even
as he battles deep-seated prejudice and the grueling routines of
basic training, he finds unexpected camaraderie, strength, and
support in this new community, giving him a hard-earned sense of
belonging that will shape his identity and forever change his life.”
Pope has previously described himself
as sexually fluid.
Rounding out the cast are Gabrielle
Union, Raul Castillo, and Bokeem Woodbine.
The Inspection will have its
world premiere next month at the Toronto International Film Festival.
The film releases on November 18.