In a recent interview, R&B singer
Tevin Campbell confirmed that he's gay.
Speculation about Campbell's sexuality
has been brewing since he added a rainbow flag emoji to his Twitter
profile in 2019. In March, Campbell twitted “Tevin is” in
response to a fan's question about his sexuality. He later deleted
his tweet.
Appearing on the People
Every Day
podcast, Campbell, 45, said that he came out to his family and
friends when he was 19 or 20.
Campbell has released four studio
albums – T.E.V.I.N., I'm Ready, Back to the World, and
Tevin Campbell – and appeared in several films and television
shows, including the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and the fourth
season of OWN's Queen Sugar.
Campbell said that coming out at the
height of his music career in the early 1990s wasn't an option for
R&B stars.
“I'm glad that's changing,” he
said, referring to out performers such as Frank Ocean and Lil Nas X.
“There are a lot of kids, especially
young Black boys, that need to see representation,” he continued.
“They're not being taught to love themselves because of who they
are.”
Campbell added that he's working on new
music.