In a recent interview, R&B singer Tevin Campbell confirmed that he's gay.

Speculation about Campbell's sexuality has been brewing since he added a rainbow flag emoji to his Twitter profile in 2019. In March, Campbell twitted “Tevin is” in response to a fan's question about his sexuality. He later deleted his tweet.

Appearing on the People Every Day podcast, Campbell, 45, said that he came out to his family and friends when he was 19 or 20.

Campbell has released four studio albums – T.E.V.I.N., I'm Ready, Back to the World, and Tevin Campbell – and appeared in several films and television shows, including the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and the fourth season of OWN's Queen Sugar.

Campbell said that coming out at the height of his music career in the early 1990s wasn't an option for R&B stars.

“I'm glad that's changing,” he said, referring to out performers such as Frank Ocean and Lil Nas X.

“There are a lot of kids, especially young Black boys, that need to see representation,” he continued. “They're not being taught to love themselves because of who they are.”

Campbell added that he's working on new music.