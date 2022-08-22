In a new interview with GQ, actor Lee Pace opened up about his marriage to Matthew Foley.

Pace is best known for playing Thranduil in The Hobbit film franchise and Ned in the ABC comedy-drama Pushing Daisies. He currently stars in Apple TV+'s Foundation, which is loosely based on a series of stories by Isaac Asimov.

Pace was accidentally outed as bisexual by Ian McKellen in 2012. In a 2018 interview with The New York Times, Pace talked about being a member of the queer community.

Rumors surfaced about Pace and Foley having tied the knot after they attended the Met Gala earlier this year.

Pace told GQ that he met Foley through a mutual friend.

“I said to my friend, Nick, 'You know a lot of people, who do you have for me?' And it luckily has worked out,” Pace said.

Pace described marriage as “an endless sleepover with your weirdest friend.”

“In our experience, that is absolutely true,” he said, then added, “If you've found one person you can be weird around, hold on tight.”

Pace, who is in his early thirties, also shared that he'd “love to have kids.”

“I think there's nothing better than little kids running around,” he said.