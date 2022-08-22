In a new interview with GQ,
actor Lee Pace opened up about his marriage to Matthew Foley.
Pace is best known for playing
Thranduil in The Hobbit film franchise and Ned in the ABC
comedy-drama Pushing Daisies. He currently stars in Apple
TV+'s Foundation, which is loosely based on a series of
stories by Isaac Asimov.
Pace was accidentally outed as bisexual
by Ian McKellen in 2012. In a 2018 interview with The New York
Times, Pace talked about being a member of the queer community.
Rumors surfaced about Pace and Foley
having tied the knot after they attended the Met Gala earlier this
year.
Pace told GQ that he met Foley
through a mutual friend.
“I said to my friend, Nick, 'You know
a lot of people, who do you have for me?' And it luckily has worked
out,” Pace
said.
Pace described marriage as “an
endless sleepover with your weirdest friend.”
“In our experience, that is
absolutely true,” he said, then added, “If you've found one
person you can be weird around, hold on tight.”
Pace, who is in his early thirties,
also shared that he'd “love to have kids.”
“I think there's nothing better than
little kids running around,” he said.