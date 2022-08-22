A Utah judge on Friday blocked a recently-approved state law that prohibits transgender girls from playing on school sports teams that match their gender identity.

Third Circuit Judge R. Keith Kelly issued a preliminary injunction on Friday blocking enforcement of the ban. But the law states that eligibility will be decided by a state commission on a case-by-case basis.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit are three transgender girls who wish to participate in school sports.

The National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR) is representing the plaintiffs in the case.

“The negative impact of the ban on these girls has been profound, and they are all breathing much easier now that it has been blocked,” NCLR Legal Director Shannon Minter said. “We are very grateful for the court's decision and looking forward to putting an end to this law once and for all.”

Supporters of such laws claim that they are necessary because transgender girls have a physical advantage in sports. But Kelly noted in his ruling that puberty blockers prevent transgender girls from developing such advantages.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox, a Republican, rejected the bill in March, but lawmakers overrode his veto. The law took effect on July 1.