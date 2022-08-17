Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, on Tuesday signed an executive order that directs agencies to discourage therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

Wolf's order also prohibits the use of state or federal funds for such therapies.

“Conversion therapy is a traumatic practice based on junk science that actively harms the people it supposedly seeks to treat,” said Wolf in a press statement. “This discriminatory practice is widely rejected by medical and scientific professionals and has been proven to lead to worse mental health outcomes for LGBTQIA+ youth subjected to it. This is about keeping our children safe from bullying and extreme practices that harm them.”

Tuesday's signing ceremony was attended by representatives from The Trevor Project, which offers suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth.

The Trevor Project's Troy Stevenson said that conversion therapy “has been consistently associated with increased suicide risk and an estimated $9.23 billion economic burden” in the United States.

“We urge the state legislature to pass comprehensive state-wide protections and for governors across the nation to follow the Keystone State's lead in ending this abusive practice,” Stevenson added.

Republicans, who control the House and Senate, have blocked efforts to pass a statewide ban on conversion therapy.

Wolf, whose second term ends in January, is term-limited and cannot seek re-election to a third consecutive term.