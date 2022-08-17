VH1 has renewed RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked!

Drag Race, which returns for its 15th season, will be followed by Untucked!, a companion documentary series that includes deleted footage and conversations among contestants in the green room.

“When I hear season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I have to pinch myself – I just won’t tell you where,” RuPaul said.

“We never take for granted the opportunity we’ve been given to showcase drag excellence and tell authentic queer stories," RuPaul continued. "Thank you to the fans, World of Wonder, VH1, our cast and crew, and most of all, our brave and beautiful queens.”

Drag Race has been nominated for a record-breaking 11 Emmy nominations this year, including Outstanding Competition Program and Outstanding Host.

The Drag Race franchise also includes Drag Race: All Stars and RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race.