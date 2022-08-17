VH1 has renewed RuPaul's Drag Race
and RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked!
Drag Race,
which returns for its 15th
season, will be followed by Untucked!,
a companion documentary series that includes deleted footage and
conversations among contestants in the green room.
“When
I hear season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race,
I have to pinch myself – I just won’t tell you where,” RuPaul
said.
“We never take
for granted the opportunity we’ve been given to showcase drag
excellence and tell authentic queer stories," RuPaul continued.
"Thank you to the fans, World of Wonder, VH1, our cast and crew,
and most of all, our brave and beautiful queens.”
Drag Race
has been nominated for a record-breaking 11 Emmy nominations this
year, including Outstanding Competition Program and Outstanding Host.
The
Drag Race franchise
also includes Drag Race: All Stars
and RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race.