Becca Balint won the Democratic primary for Vermont's lone House seat on Tuesday, making her likely to be the first woman and first openly gay person to represent Vermont in Congress.

NBC News projected Balint, Vermont's state Senate president, as the winner of Tuesday's primary.

Voters in Vermont, which leans heavily Democratic, are likely to send Balint to Washington in November.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent, backed Balint's campaign.

The 54-year-old Balint defeated Lt. Governor Molly Gray in Tuesday's primary.

The House seat opened after Representative Peter Welch, a Democrat, announced his campaign for the Senate seat being vacated by Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, who announced his retirement last year.