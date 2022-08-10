Netflix has canceled the LGBTQ animated
series Q-Force after one season.
The show's 10-episode first season was
voiced by LGBTQ celebrities Sean Hayes, Patti Harrison, Wanda Sykes,
Matt Rogers, and more.
In the series, Agent Steve Maryweather
(aka Agent Mary) of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA) is sent to
West Hollywood after coming out gay. Instead of disappearing into
obscurity, Maryweather (played by Hayes) assembles a squad of queer
geniuses, including mechanic Deb (Sykes), master of drag and disguise
Twink (Rogers), and hacker Stat (Harrison). Together, they're
Q-Force.
Gary Cole, David Harbour, Laurie
Metcalf, and Gabe Liedman, who created the series, also appeared.
Q-Force joins Batwoman,
The Wilds, and Killing Eve in a growing list of
queer-inclusive shows ending.
Critics panned the series, arguing it
relied too much on dated stereotypes, but viewers gave it high marks
on Rotten
Tomatoes.