RuPaul's Drag Race winner Shea
Couleé has joined the
cast of Disney+'s upcoming series Ironheart.
According to Deadline, Couleé's
character has not been revealed.
The Marvel series stars Dominique
Thorne as Riri Williams, a “genius inventor and creator of the most
advanced suit of armor since Iron Man,” the outlet reported.
Couleé
won third place on Season 9 of Drag Race (2017) and took the
crown on Season 5 of All Stars (2020). They also finished as a
finalist on the special all-winners edition of Season 7 of All
Stars (2022), also referred to as RuPaul's Drag Race All
Stars: All Winners.
In 2017, Couleé
released a 3-track EP titled Couleé-D.
They have also released a podcast series, Wanna
Be on Top?, which
takes a look at the world of America's
Next Top Model.