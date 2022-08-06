RuPaul's Drag Race winner Shea Couleé has joined the cast of Disney+'s upcoming series Ironheart.

According to Deadline, Couleé's character has not been revealed.

The Marvel series stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a “genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man,” the outlet reported.

Couleé won third place on Season 9 of Drag Race (2017) and took the crown on Season 5 of All Stars (2020). They also finished as a finalist on the special all-winners edition of Season 7 of All Stars (2022), also referred to as RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: All Winners.

In 2017, Couleé released a 3-track EP titled Couleé-D. They have also released a podcast series, Wanna Be on Top?, which takes a look at the world of America's Next Top Model.