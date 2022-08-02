The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and Equality Utah are calling on Utah Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican, to support a bill that seeks to protect same-sex marriage.

On Monday, a petition calling for Romney's support on the bill was delivered to his office in downtown Salt Lake City. According to the groups, hundreds of people from across Utah signed the petition.

“In recent days, Utahns working with HRC and Equality Utah have made almost 4,000 constituent contacts to Sen. Romney – including phone calls and letters – urging his support,” HRC said in a post.

The House approved the Respect for Marriage Act last month with the support of 47 Republicans. The bill was first introduced in 2009 by New York Representative Jerrold Nadler, a Democrat. Nadler said that it was important to codify the Supreme Court's marriage equality opinion in Obergefell after it struck down Roe v. Wade, which like Obergefell was based on the right to privacy.

The bill needs the support of 10 Republicans to clear the Senate. Five GOP senators have said they would vote for the measure.

Romney has not said that he's opposed to the bill.

“We all know what the law is and I don't see the law changing, so it's not something I'm giving consideration to at this stage,” he told The Hill, adding that he would consider the bill “it it comes our way.”

The Respect for Marriage Act repeals the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), a law that prohibited the federal government from recognizing the legal marriages of gay and lesbian couples. The Supreme Court struck down DOMA in 2013. The Respect for Marriage Act also requires states to recognize the marriages of same-sex couples performed in different states.