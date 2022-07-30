In a recent television interview, out
actor Neil Patrick Harris talked about his latest project, Uncoupled,
which started streaming Friday on Netflix.
In the eight-part series, Harris, 49,
plays Michael, a recently single gay man living in New York City.
Speaking with Jimmy Fallon on CBS' The
Tonight Show, Harris said that breakups aren't always sad.
“Breakups aren't always sad, you
know,” Harris told Fallon. “There's funny things that happen in
life through sadness.”
“Through your sadness, breakups
become fun,” Fallon said.
“I thought making a gay show on
Netflix about a gay relationship that's ending would be very niche.
Right? Only for, like, gay men of a certain age. And it turns out
that breakups are pretty universal and pretty relatable. You know
what I mean?”
“Oh, yeah, trust me,” Fallon
replied. “Yeah, everyone can related to this.”
Darren Star (Emily in Paris) and
Jeffrey Richman (Modern Family) created the series. Both
executive produce alongside Harris.
Uncoupled is now streaming on
Netflix.