In a recent television interview, out actor Neil Patrick Harris talked about his latest project, Uncoupled, which started streaming Friday on Netflix.

In the eight-part series, Harris, 49, plays Michael, a recently single gay man living in New York City.

Speaking with Jimmy Fallon on CBS' The Tonight Show, Harris said that breakups aren't always sad.

“Breakups aren't always sad, you know,” Harris told Fallon. “There's funny things that happen in life through sadness.”

“Through your sadness, breakups become fun,” Fallon said.

“I thought making a gay show on Netflix about a gay relationship that's ending would be very niche. Right? Only for, like, gay men of a certain age. And it turns out that breakups are pretty universal and pretty relatable. You know what I mean?”

“Oh, yeah, trust me,” Fallon replied. “Yeah, everyone can related to this.”

Darren Star (Emily in Paris) and Jeffrey Richman (Modern Family) created the series. Both executive produce alongside Harris.

Uncoupled is now streaming on Netflix.