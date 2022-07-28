A bill introduced last week in the
State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, seeks to ban the
“promotion” of LGBTQ relationships in films and television under
federal law.
In 2013, the Russian government
approved a law that bans the “promotion of non-traditional sexual
relations” to minors. The “gay propaganda” law was widely seen
as an attempt to crack down on LGBTQ rights activists. Under the law,
the activists are unable to legally protest in a public space where
minors might be present.
President Vladimir Putin has previously
defended the law as needed to protect children.
The new bill expands on the original
law by also banning the “promotion” of such content to adults. It
would apply to all film, television, and Internet content.
According to Deadline, most
Hollywood studios and networks have suspended operations in Russia as
the war in Ukraine drags on. Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have
left the country. But several Internet companies remain, including
Snap and Match.com, which owns Tinder and OK Cupid.
Russian lawmakers have also proposed
stricter punishment for violations of the law.