A bill introduced last week in the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, seeks to ban the “promotion” of LGBTQ relationships in films and television under federal law.

In 2013, the Russian government approved a law that bans the “promotion of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors. The “gay propaganda” law was widely seen as an attempt to crack down on LGBTQ rights activists. Under the law, the activists are unable to legally protest in a public space where minors might be present.

President Vladimir Putin has previously defended the law as needed to protect children.

The new bill expands on the original law by also banning the “promotion” of such content to adults. It would apply to all film, television, and Internet content.

According to Deadline, most Hollywood studios and networks have suspended operations in Russia as the war in Ukraine drags on. Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have left the country. But several Internet companies remain, including Snap and Match.com, which owns Tinder and OK Cupid.

Russian lawmakers have also proposed stricter punishment for violations of the law.