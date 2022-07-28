My Policeman, starring Harry Styles, will get its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

“This heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history … will have its World Premiere at #TIFF22,” TIFF announced on social media.

The film, set in 1950s Britain, is based on the novel by Bethan Roberts. My Policeman, the novel, is described as inspired by the life of British novelist E.M. Forster (A Room with a View), who had a long-term relationship with a married policeman.

In the movie, Styles plays Tom Burgess, a closeted gay man, and David Dawson plays his love interest, a museum curator. The film also features Emma Corrin (The Crown) as Burgess' wife and out actor Rupert Everett.

The film is directed by out director Michael Grandage.

My Policeman will be released in theaters nationwide on October 21. The Amazon Studios production will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 4.