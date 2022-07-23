Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge have joined the cast of M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming horror film Knock at the Cabin.

While plot details of the film have not been disclosed, the movie is based on Paul Tremblay's novel The Cabin at the End of the World.

The novel revolves around a gay couple, Eric and Andrew, who, along with their adopted daughter, Wen, take a vacation in a secluded cabin in New Hampshire.

“Their dwelling is invaded by four strangers named Redmond, Leonard, Sabrina, and Adriane who take the family captive and tell them that, to prevent the upcoming apocalypse, one of them must be killed by the others,” according to a plot synopsis on Wikipedia.

Numerous outlets have reported that Groff and Aldridge have been cast to play the couple.

Groff, who is openly gay, is best known for playing Melchior Gabor in the original Broadway production of Spring Awakening and King George III in Hamilton. On television, he played Jesse St. James on Fox's Glee and FBI Special Agent Holden Ford on Netflix's Mindhunter. Groff starred in HBO's Looking as a young gay man who recently moved to San Francisco.

Aldridge, who came out in 2020, is best known for his roles on Pennyworth and Fleabag. He will play Kit Cowan, Michael Ausiello's lover, in the upcoming American biographical film Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.

Rounding out the cast are Dave Baustista, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Abby Quinn.

Knock at the Cabin is scheduled to be released in the United States on February 3, 2023.