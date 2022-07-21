During a recent television interview, NFL player Carl Nassib said that he decided to publicly come out gay to help kids struggling with their sexuality.

Nassib, 29, made his announcement last year in an Instagram post. That post included a link to The Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth. Nassib also donated $100,000 to the non-profit. The NFL later matched his donation.

Speaking with former NFL player Michael Strahan on Good Morning America, Nassib said that he “agonized” over his decision to come out publicly.

“I stared at the phone for, like, an hour just looking at it, trying to hype myself up,” he said. “The last thing I said was, like, 'You know what – for the kids.' And I, like, pressed post.”

Nassib also suggested that he came out to himself in his teens, saying that there have been “some difficult times” over the past 15 years as he considered coming out gay publicly.

“15 years, that's how long you said you thought about this,” Strahan said.

“Oh, for sure. It definitely was some difficult times and really struggling with who you are and trying to figure out that side of your life was definitely a tough part,” Nassib said.

“I came out to my close friends and family, like, years ago,” he said. “And I wanted to do it publicly because I wanted to stay ahead of the narrative. I just wanted to own the story and make sure I did it on my terms. And one of my biggest fears was that I would only be remembered for being gay. I just wanted to show it really doesn't matter your sexual orientation.”

Nassib added that he hopes one day coming out won't be necessary.

"When people come out, they're coming out of the closet because they're afraid,” he said. “They have fear that they're gonna have negative impact on their life, on their relationships, on their job."

"I just hoped that one day we don't have those fears – that's the society I hope for one day. And I hope I can be a positive push in that direction,” he said.