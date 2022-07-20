Billy Eichner's gay romantic comedy Bros will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Eichner announced the news on Instagram.

“This feels like a dream,” he wrote in the post. “I'm SO excited and honored that BROS has been selected to make its WORLD PREMIERE at #TIFF in Sept!!! See you in TORONTO!!!! GO BROS!!!!!! @brosthemovie #brosmovie.”

Bros will screen on September 9 at the festival, Eichner said in a video.

The film stars Eichner (Billy on the Street) and Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters) as two gay men with commitment issues who try to navigate a possible relationship.

Bros breaks ground on several major fronts. It is the first gay male rom-com from a major studio and the first studio film to feature an entirely LGBTQ principal cast. Eichner is also the first out gay man to write, produce, and star in a major Hollywood movie.

The film also stars Amanda Bearse, Harvey Fierstein, Bowen Yang, Ts Madison, Symone, Miss Lawrence, Guillermo Diaz, and Guy Branam.

Bros is scheduled for release on September 30.