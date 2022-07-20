Billy Eichner's gay romantic comedy
Bros will have its world premiere at the Toronto International
Film Festival (TIFF).
Eichner announced the news on
Instagram.
“This feels like a dream,” he
wrote in the post. “I'm SO excited and honored that BROS has
been selected to make its WORLD PREMIERE at #TIFF in Sept!!! See you
in TORONTO!!!! GO BROS!!!!!! @brosthemovie #brosmovie.”
Bros will screen on September 9
at the festival, Eichner said in a video.
The film stars Eichner (Billy on the
Street) and Luke Macfarlane (Brothers
& Sisters) as two gay men with commitment issues who
try to navigate a possible relationship.
Bros breaks ground on several
major fronts. It is the first gay male rom-com from a major studio
and the first studio film to feature an entirely LGBTQ principal
cast. Eichner is also the first out gay man to write, produce, and
star in a major Hollywood movie.
The film also stars Amanda Bearse,
Harvey Fierstein, Bowen Yang, Ts Madison, Symone, Miss Lawrence,
Guillermo Diaz, and Guy Branam.
Bros is scheduled for release on
September 30.