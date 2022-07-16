Netflix has released a trailer for its much-anticipated comedy Uncoupled.

In the eight-part series, out actor Neil Patrick Harris plays Michael, a recently single gay man.

According to Deadline, the show follows Michael, “who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares – losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-40s in New York City.”

In the trailer, Michael can be seen joining a gay dating site, tying to take nude pics for his profile, and being offered a “pity” threesome.

Darren Star (Emily in Paris) and Jeffrey Richman (Modern Family) created the series. Both executive produce alongside Harris.

The series marks Harris' return to comedy series television since playing a womanizer in CBS' How I Met Your Mother, which ended in 2014, and his return to Netflix. Harris played Count Olaf in Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events. He also appears in two recent films: The Matrix 4 and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Harris, 48, is raising two children with his husband David Burtka.

Uncoupled premieres July 29 on Netflix.