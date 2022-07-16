Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the Netflix drama Stranger Things, has confirmed that his character is gay.

The series, created by the Duffer Brothers, recently released its fourth season.

Speaking with Variety, Schnapp, 17, said that it's “100 percent clear” that Will is gay and in love with Mike Wheeler (played by Finn Wolfhard).

“Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing,” Schnapp said. “Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike. But before, it was a slow arc. I think it is done so beautifully, because it’s so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay.”

“It’s pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike. They’ve been intentionally pulling that out over the past few seasons. Even in Season 1, they hinted at that and slowly, slowly grew that storyline.”

Will "loves his best friend but struggles with knowing if he’ll be accepted or not, and feeling like a mistake and like he doesn’t belong. Will has always felt like that,” he said.

Schnapp has previously avoided confirming Will's sexuality, saying it was up to the “audience's interpretation.”

Netflix renewed Stranger Things for a fifth and final season in February.