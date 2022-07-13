Murray Bartlett, Sarah Paulson, Bowen Yang, and Kate McKinnon are among the out actors to receive Emmy Awards nods as nominations were announced on Tuesday.

Bowen Yang and Kate McKinnon were each nominated for their supporting roles on NBC's Saturday Night Live.

Sarah Paulson received an acting nomination for her role on FX's limited series Impeachment: American Crime Story.

In the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category, Murray Bartlett received a nod for his role on HBO's The White Lotus.

RuPaul, the host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, received a nomination for his work on the drag competition series.

Hannah Einbinder's role on HBO Max's Hacks earned her an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category.

Two out actors, Jane Lynch and Nathan Lane, received guest acting nominations for their work on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. Colman Domingo received a guest acting nomination for his work on HBO's Euphoria.

VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race and Netflix's Queer Eye also received numerous nominations. The Randy Rainbow Show, which is available on YouTube, received four nominations, including in the Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series category.

Winners will be announced on Monday, September 12 during a live ceremony broadcast on NBC and live-streamed on Peacock.