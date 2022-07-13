Murray Bartlett, Sarah Paulson, Bowen
Yang, and Kate McKinnon are among the out actors to receive Emmy
Awards nods as nominations were announced on Tuesday.
Bowen Yang and Kate McKinnon were each
nominated for their supporting roles on NBC's Saturday Night Live.
Sarah Paulson received an acting
nomination for her role on FX's limited series Impeachment:
American Crime Story.
In the Outstanding Supporting Actor in
a Limited Series or Movie category, Murray Bartlett received a nod
for his role on HBO's The White Lotus.
RuPaul, the host of VH1's RuPaul's
Drag Race, received a nomination for his work on the drag
competition series.
Hannah Einbinder's role on HBO Max's
Hacks earned her an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category.
Two out actors, Jane Lynch and Nathan
Lane, received guest acting nominations for their work on Hulu's Only
Murders in the Building. Colman Domingo received a guest acting
nomination for his work on HBO's Euphoria.
VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race and
Netflix's Queer Eye also received numerous nominations. The
Randy Rainbow Show, which is available on YouTube, received four
nominations, including in the Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama,
or Variety Series category.
Winners will be announced on Monday,
September 12 during a live ceremony broadcast on NBC and
live-streamed on Peacock.