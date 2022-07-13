Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer will
play lovers in Showtime's upcoming eight-part limited series Fellow
Travelers.
“Fellow Travelers,” Bailey
said in an Instagram post. “Epic Story. Incredible team. THRILLED
to be on board.”
Bailey, 34, is best known in the United
States for playing Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton in Netflix's period
drama Bridgerton. Bomer, 44, is known for playing con-artist
Neal Caffrey in USA Network's White Collar. He's also appeared
in Magic Mike, The Normal Heart, and The Boys in the
Band.
Allison Williams (Girls) also
has been cast in Fellow Travelers.
In an Instagram post, Bomer said that
he's excited to work with Bailey and Williams on this project.
"I’ve been holding this one
close to the vest for a minute. I could not be more excited to be
sharing the experience of Fellow Travelers with an actor I
respect and admire more than I can say, @jbayleaf [Bailey]. And the
brilliant Allison Williams @aw! I’m so grateful that this story is
in their hands – and I can’t wait to tell it alongside them,”
he said.
Based on the Thomas Mallon novel of the
same name, Fellow Travelers opens in 1950s Washington –
where Timothy Laughlin (played by Bailey) and Hawkins Fuller (Bomer)
are forced to hide their love affair as GOP Senator Joseph McCarthy
and lawyer Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual
deviants” – and spans four decades.
According to Deadline,
Bomer will also executive produce the series with Ron Nyswaner and
Robbie Rogers. Daniel Minahan (The L Word, Game of Thrones)
will executive produce and direct the first two episodes.