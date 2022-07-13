Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer will play lovers in Showtime's upcoming eight-part limited series Fellow Travelers.

“Fellow Travelers,” Bailey said in an Instagram post. “Epic Story. Incredible team. THRILLED to be on board.”

Bailey, 34, is best known in the United States for playing Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton in Netflix's period drama Bridgerton. Bomer, 44, is known for playing con-artist Neal Caffrey in USA Network's White Collar. He's also appeared in Magic Mike, The Normal Heart, and The Boys in the Band.

Allison Williams (Girls) also has been cast in Fellow Travelers.

In an Instagram post, Bomer said that he's excited to work with Bailey and Williams on this project.

"I’ve been holding this one close to the vest for a minute. I could not be more excited to be sharing the experience of Fellow Travelers with an actor I respect and admire more than I can say, @jbayleaf [Bailey]. And the brilliant Allison Williams @aw! I’m so grateful that this story is in their hands – and I can’t wait to tell it alongside them,” he said.

Based on the Thomas Mallon novel of the same name, Fellow Travelers opens in 1950s Washington – where Timothy Laughlin (played by Bailey) and Hawkins Fuller (Bomer) are forced to hide their love affair as GOP Senator Joseph McCarthy and lawyer Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants” – and spans four decades.

According to Deadline, Bomer will also executive produce the series with Ron Nyswaner and Robbie Rogers. Daniel Minahan (The L Word, Game of Thrones) will executive produce and direct the first two episodes.