Gay and lesbian couples can marry in
Slovenia after a top court struck down the small European country's
bans on same-sex couples getting married and adopting children.
In a 6-3 ruling handed down Friday, the
nation's Constitutional Court said that Slovenia's marriage laws
discriminate against gay couples, which is prohibited by the
constitution.
The court gave lawmakers six months to
update the nation's marriage law but said its ruling would go into
effect immediately, The
Washington Post reported.
Luka Mesec, the minister of labor,
family, social affairs, and equal opportunities said that the
required changes would be in place in a week or two.
Discrimination against same-sex couples
“cannot be justified with the traditional meaning of marriage as a
union between a man and a woman, nor with special protection of
family,” the ruling states.
The plaintiffs in the case were two
same-sex couples who wish to marry or adopt children.
Slovenia has recognized gay couples
with civil partnerships since 2017. Partnerships provide gay couples
with most of the rights of marriage except joint adoption.
In 2015, Slovenia's parliament approved
a bill to legalize marriage equality. However, a majority of voters
rejected the law in a referendum. Pope Francis called on Roman
Catholics to vote against the law.