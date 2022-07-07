In a letter addressed to President Joe
Biden, WNBA star Brittney Griner told the president that she fears
she might never return home.
According to the AP, Biden received the
letter on Monday.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold
medalist, was arrested by Russian authorities in February on charges
of possessing cannabis oil as she was making her way to play for her
Russian team.
“As I sit here in a Russian prison,
alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family,
friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I
might be here forever,” Griner wrote.
“On the 4th of July, our family
normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom,
including my father who is a Vietnam War veteran. It hurts thinking
about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means
something completely different to me this year.”
“Please do all you can to bring us
home,” she continued, referring to other Americans detained abroad.
“I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe
in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can
help restore. I miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates!
It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now. I am
grateful for whatever you can do at this moment to get me home.”
During an appearance on CBS
Mornings, Griner's wife, Cherelle, said that she would no longer
be silent about her wife's detention.
“I will not be quiet anymore,” she
said. “My wife is struggling and we have to help her.”
Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris
spoke with Cherelle Griner on Wednesday. The president said that his
administration was committed to pursuing every avenue to bring Griner
home.
In May, the State Department designated
Griner as wrongfully detained. The designation means her case is
being handled by the government's chief hostage negotiator, the AP
reported.
According to the AP, Griner on Thursday
pleaded guilty to bringing hashish oil into Russia, but told the
judge that “there was no intent.” “I didn't want to break the
law,” she said.