The White House on Friday released a statement criticizing Florida's so-called “Don't Say Gay” law as it took effect.

The law prohibits classroom “instruction” on sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3 and restricts discussion on such topics in grades 4-12.

As he was preparing to leave for Camp David to spend the July 4 holiday weekend, President Joe Biden tweeted about the law.

“Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law takes effect today – the latest attempt by Republicans in state houses to target LGBTQI+ students, teachers, and families,” the president said. “Legislators shouldn't be in the business of censoring educators, and @usedgov will do all in its power to protect students.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the law “discriminatory” in a statement.

“Today, some of Florida’s most vulnerable students and families are more fearful and less free,” she wrote. “As the state’s shameful ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law takes effect, state officials who claim to champion liberty are limiting the freedom of their fellow Americans simply to be themselves.”

“Already, there have been reports that ‘Safe Space’ stickers are being taken down from classrooms. Teachers are being instructed not to wear rainbow clothing. LGBTQI+ teachers are being told to take down family photos of their husbands and wives – cherished family photos like the ones on my own desk.”

“This is not an issue of ‘parents’ rights.’ This is discrimination, plain and simple. It’s part of a disturbing and dangerous nationwide trend of right-wing politicians cynically targeting LGBTQI+ students, educators, and individuals to score political points.”

“It encourages bullying and threatens students’ mental health, physical safety, and well-being. It censors dedicated teachers and educators who want to do the right thing and support their students. And it must stop,” she said.

The Biden administration is encouraging students or parents who believe they are experiencing discrimination as a result of the law to file a complaint with the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights.