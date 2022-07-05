The cast of Netflix's LGBTQ drama
series Heartstopper joined Saturday's massive London Pride
celebration.
Lead actors Kit Connor and Joe Locke
and castmates Jenny Walser, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Corinna
Brown, and Kizzy Edgell marched in the parade.
This year's event marked the 50th
anniversary of Pride in London.
The crowd was estimated at more than
1.5 million, making it the “largest Pride in British history,”
according to organizers.
Revelers lined the streets from Hyde
Park Corner to Whitehall Palace.
Speaking with BBC Radio London, Chris
Joell-Deshields, director of Pride in London, hailed this year's
event as “absolutely brilliant.”
“The battles have not all been won,”
Joell-Deshields said. “Yes we’ve had some magnificent
achievements, whether or not that’s equal marriage, the repeal of
Section 28, the lifting of the ban of homosexuals and lesbians in the
military, but we’ve still got a journey to go.”
“Every day we’re continuing to have
to fight for our trans people and making it a fair life for them.
We’re still having to fight for those around the world who live in
countries where they can’t be themselves,” he said.
At one point in the parade, several
Heartstopper cast members lead by Joe Locke and Sebastian
Croft danced defiantly in front of anti-LGBTQ protesters.