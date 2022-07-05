The cast of Netflix's LGBTQ drama series Heartstopper joined Saturday's massive London Pride celebration.

Lead actors Kit Connor and Joe Locke and castmates Jenny Walser, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown, and Kizzy Edgell marched in the parade.

This year's event marked the 50th anniversary of Pride in London.

The crowd was estimated at more than 1.5 million, making it the “largest Pride in British history,” according to organizers.

Revelers lined the streets from Hyde Park Corner to Whitehall Palace.

Speaking with BBC Radio London, Chris Joell-Deshields, director of Pride in London, hailed this year's event as “absolutely brilliant.”

“The battles have not all been won,” Joell-Deshields said. “Yes we’ve had some magnificent achievements, whether or not that’s equal marriage, the repeal of Section 28, the lifting of the ban of homosexuals and lesbians in the military, but we’ve still got a journey to go.”

“Every day we’re continuing to have to fight for our trans people and making it a fair life for them. We’re still having to fight for those around the world who live in countries where they can’t be themselves,” he said.

At one point in the parade, several Heartstopper cast members lead by Joe Locke and Sebastian Croft danced defiantly in front of anti-LGBTQ protesters.